COVID-19 Cancellations

What is going on with activities and events in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the viral scare?

Many events and activities are cancelled across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows (File photo)

With all the cancellations and closures happening all over the province, country and world; we decided to put together a list of what is happening with events and activities in Ridge Meadows.

This list is not exhaustive and will be updated as new cancellations happen, or other info comes forward.

SPORTS AND LEISURE

Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association said there is no disruption to the schedule at this point.

It looks like Maple Ridge Mastodons will finish off their season

#TJHL will allow its #playoff matchs to take place. It is recommended fans use common sense, wear a mask, wash your hands and dont sneeze and cough on people. #mapleridge we will take extra steps to ensure our fans and players are safe. #hockey #sports #canada #CoronaVirusUpdate — Maple Ridge Mastodons (@MapleMastodons) March 12, 2020

Haney Neptunes president Jim Baxter is still unsure of what the swim season will look like.

“We will see what plans the city has for the pool during this scare,” Baxter said.

“I am in constant touch with the Directors of the British Columbia Summer Swimming Association (BCSSA), as the governing body for Summer swimming decisions will be made for the whole organization, province-wide.”

Organizers for the upcoming Ruskin Slo-Pitch season are in wait-and-see mode.

“Our season does not start for another month and a bit,” said president, Darren Gosselin.

“Realistically we will need to assess the situation closer to our opening date.”

The Leisure Centre will remain open for now.

“At this time, City facilities [including] Maple Ridge Leisure Centre [and] Greg Moore Youth Centre remain open during business hours and programs will continue to run unless otherwise specified,” said Russ Brummer Recreation Manager for parks, recreation and culture, City of Maple Ridge.

“Based on the direction from Health Authorities, the city is taking measures to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

“To mitigate the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Sauna and Steam Room will be closed until further notice and attendance at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre will be tracked to maintain appropriate levels of participation.

“Working with our maintenance and cleaning staff, we have enacted enhanced protocols around regularly disinfecting common areas which, combined with personal hygiene [like] hand washing, and social distancing, will keep the risk of transmission in our facilities low.”

They have also ensured hand sanitizer stations throughout the facilities are stocked.

EVENTS

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society has cancelled today’s (March 14) Repair Cafe.

Founder, Leanne Koehn, said, “The safety and well-being of our volunteers (many of whom are seniors) and our community members is paramount and we would hate to be the reason someone develops an illness.”

Please check www.mrrepaircafe.ca for updates on the April 18 Repair Cafe

The LIONS Club is cancelling the upcoming Spaghetti Dinner, which was scheduled for March 27.

The next two monthly Lions meetings on March 19 and April 7, have also been cancelled.

A spokesperson said there has been no illness but they are taking precautions.

While Amsterdam Gardens’ Nature Day event for next Saturday (March 21) is cancelled, they will still hold the two kid’s workshops which were scheduled.

All concerts of over 250 people will be cancelled at ACT Arts Centre as per provincial direction.

Prior to the provincial announcement, the theatre had planned to continue as usual with elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures throughout the building, along with installing an increased number of hand sanitizing gel stations.

Maple Ridge Museum’s Alice’s Tea Party will be postponed.

The Spring Break event will be rescheduled for later this year.

“We were really looking forward to sharing a day of whimsical fun with you! Unfortunately with the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot in good conscience continue with the event on March 22nd,” the museum said on its website.

More updates to follow.



