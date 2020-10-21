There is a case of COVID-19 at Baillie House, located on the grounds of Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Google)

COVID-19 case at Baillie House in Maple Ridge

Seniors facility at Ridge Meadows Hospital one of five with new cases in region

There is a COVID-19 case involving a staff member of Baillie House in Maple Ridge.

Baillie House is a 148-bed long term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health, located on the grounds of Ridge Meadows Hospital.

It was one of five confirmed cases the health authority announced on Wednesday. The others were involving staff members at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster, Sunset Manor in Chilliwack, and the Fort Langley Seniors Community. All are seniors care facilities.

Fraser Health declared outbreaks at these locations, and deployed rapid response teams to each site. Communication with residents and families is underway, said a press release.

All five staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

READ ALSO: 167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at all five sites. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

This week has also seen three schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district involved in exposure events, and the Jolly Miller pub closed for five days starting Friday after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

READ ALSO: Another school in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has COVID-19 exposure

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following at each of the

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice daily screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at all five sites to take any further actions required and support each of the facilities. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health said the authority has “implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities.”

It has deployed more than 480 people, including care staff and rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

 


Most Read