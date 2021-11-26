COVID cases rise in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Province reports six new deaths, half of those in Fraser Health

COVID-19 case counts have jumped from 69 to 95 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (BC Centre for Disease Control/Special to The News)

COVID-19 case counts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have gone up over the last week.

On Nov. 24 the BC Centre for Disease Control reported 95 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from Nov. 14-20 – up from 69 for the week of Nov. 7-13. The previous week, which ended Nov. 6 saw 136 cases.

Cases in Abbotsford have decreased dramatically from 269 to 197 this latest week. Mission dropped from 87 to 64.

Over the past 24 hours, the province reported 341 new COVID-19 cases, 100 of those in Fraser Health. Currently there are 3,035 active cases across B.C. and 1,071 in Fraser Health.

Six more people have died from the disease, half of those in the Fraser Health Authority.

The outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital is ongoing.

Currently 91 per cent of eligible people 12 and older across the province have received their first dose of the vaccine and a little more than 87 per cent have received both doses.

From Nov. 18-24 56 per cent of new cases were of those not vaccinated, a little more than three per cent were those partially vaccinated, and almost 41 per cent were fully vaccinated.

However from Nov. 11-24 of those hospitalized from the disease, almost 62 per cent were not vaccinated, six per cent were partially vaccinated and a little more than 31 per cent were fully vaccinated.