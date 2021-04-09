Covid exposure closes Maple Ridge Service BC office

The Service BC Centre in Maple Ridge has been closed due to COVID-19, and will re-open next week by appointment only.
The office was closed on Thursday and Friday, April 8 and 9. A sign on the door said it will re-open on Monday, April 12 by appointment until April 16.
The sign advises the public to call or text 604-660-2421 for assistance, or visit online at www.gov.bc.ca
An employee said it was closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The office is not currently listed on the Fraser Health web page showing current public exposures.
Appointments can be booked by calling 604-466-7470, or online at appointments.servicebc.gov.bc.ca/appointment.
More details as they become available.
Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
