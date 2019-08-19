c’usqunela elementary opening delayed

Students and teachers will be hosted by different SD42 schools in east Maple Ridge

A picture of the construction taken in May. (Contributed)

The opening of c’usqunela elementary is being delayed until Sept. 25.

Jon Wheatley, principal of the new school, said in an Aug. 16 news release, that although the final phase of construction at the school is nearing completion, testing of the building’s mechanical systems will require an additional three weeks.

“In the interest of student and staff safety, it is important that this testing be completed before the facility officially opens,” said Wheatley in the release.

Come Sept. 3, c’usqunela students and their teachers will begin the school year at different schools in the eastern part of the district.

Grades 1 to 3 will be at Webster’s Corners elementary, Grades 4 to 7 at Albion elementary, and kindergarten students at Blue Mountain elementary and Kanaka elementary, depending on who is their assigned teacher.

Free busing services between Albion and Webster’s Corners elementary will be provided for families who live in the Albion area or who have children at two of the alternative school sites.

During this period, the school district also will be providing a “soft-start,” allowing parents or guardians to drop off their children at the host school starting at 8:15 a.m., where c’usqunela staff will be on site to provide supervision.

Following the district-wide non-instructional day on Sept. 23, the school district will be adding Sept. 24 as a transition day for c’usqunela elementary in order to allow staff to set up classrooms.

First day for c’usqunela elementary students will be Sept. 25.

“Our goal in designing this plan was to ensure we meet the learning needs of all students while minimizing disruption for families,” said Wheatley, who also wanted to remind families that once the school opens, construction on the adjacent Albion Community Centre site will continue. The community centre is scheduled to open late 2020.

Wheatley thanked parents, teachers and students for their patience and understanding.

“We have already created an active school community during our special events and PAC meetings, and I look forward to celebrating the school opening with all of you,” he said.

Anyone needing the Albion busing services are being asked to contact Tara Mckay at tara_mckay@sd42.ca for a complimentary busing application form.

Further questions can be directed to cqe_reception@sd42.ca.

The name c’usqunela means, “Where the golden eagles gather,” and is written in the International Phonetic Alphabet.

