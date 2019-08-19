A picture of the construction taken in May. (Contributed)

c’usqunela elementary opening delayed

Students and teachers will be hosted by different SD42 schools in east Maple Ridge

The opening of c’usqunela elementary is being delayed until Sept. 25.

Jon Wheatley, principal of the new school, said in an Aug. 16 news release, that although the final phase of construction at the school is nearing completion, testing of the building’s mechanical systems will require an additional three weeks.

“In the interest of student and staff safety, it is important that this testing be completed before the facility officially opens,” said Wheatley in the release.

Come Sept. 3, c’usqunela students and their teachers will begin the school year at different schools in the eastern part of the district.

RELATED: New PAC for c’usqunela elementary in Maple Ridge

Grades 1 to 3 will be at Webster’s Corners elementary, Grades 4 to 7 at Albion elementary, and kindergarten students at Blue Mountain elementary and Kanaka elementary, depending on who is their assigned teacher.

Free busing services between Albion and Webster’s Corners elementary will be provided for families who live in the Albion area or who have children at two of the alternative school sites.

During this period, the school district also will be providing a “soft-start,” allowing parents or guardians to drop off their children at the host school starting at 8:15 a.m., where c’usqunela staff will be on site to provide supervision.

RELATED: Name announced for new Maple Ridge school

Following the district-wide non-instructional day on Sept. 23, the school district will be adding Sept. 24 as a transition day for c’usqunela elementary in order to allow staff to set up classrooms.

First day for c’usqunela elementary students will be Sept. 25.

“Our goal in designing this plan was to ensure we meet the learning needs of all students while minimizing disruption for families,” said Wheatley, who also wanted to remind families that once the school opens, construction on the adjacent Albion Community Centre site will continue. The community centre is scheduled to open late 2020.

Wheatley thanked parents, teachers and students for their patience and understanding.

“We have already created an active school community during our special events and PAC meetings, and I look forward to celebrating the school opening with all of you,” he said.

Anyone needing the Albion busing services are being asked to contact Tara Mckay at tara_mckay@sd42.ca for a complimentary busing application form.

Further questions can be directed to cqe_reception@sd42.ca.

The name c’usqunela means, “Where the golden eagles gather,” and is written in the International Phonetic Alphabet.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case
Next story
Oppenheimer Park residents told to leave, clear out tents by Aug. 21

Just Posted

Burrards tie series after beating the Shamrocks Sunday night in Maple Ridge

Game three in Victoria on Tuesday

c’usqunela elementary opening delayed

Students and teachers will be hosted by different SD42 schools in east Maple Ridge

Conservative campaign talks public safety

Dalton and party’s public safety head meet with Maple Ridge residents

The Asante Centre in Maple Ridge gets a boost from the CMA

A $20,000 grant was awarded for the centre’s FASD peer mentorship program

Letter: Time change has outlived its usefulness

More negative effects on people and communities then positive ones

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

TransLink to add more bus, SkyTrain service to ‘chronically overcrowded’ routes

Changes will roll out on Sept. 3, CEO says

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Mom mourns teen son whose fatal overdose posted on social media

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Oppenheimer Park residents told to leave, clear out tents by Aug. 21

Police say park has seen influx of residents, violence in recent months

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read