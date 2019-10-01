Debate on the environment tonight

All candidates meeting in Maple Ridge Tuesday

One of the 100 Debates on the Environment is happening in Maple Ridge tonight.

The environment themed all-candidates meeting will be held at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, 12150-224th St., from 7-9 p.m.

After a week of climate strikes around the world, including well-attended rallies in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, tonight’s debate is sure to draw a capacity crowd, said organizer Kirk Grayson. They will be expecting serious answers to the crisis from candidates vying for the role of MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, she added.

The debate is one of nine happening this week across the Lower Mainland, and more than 100 taking place across Canada as part of 100 Debates on the Environment. At these debates, voters will hear directly from candidates on their plans to protect the environment and fight climate change.

“This series of non-partisan debates will allow the best environment policy ideas to come forward and compete for voter support,” wrote Grayson.

All candidates running for office in the federal election were invited to participate. Candidates from the NDP, Liberal, Green and People’s parties as well as the independent candidate are eager to present their proposals and their parties’ plans.

The Conservative candidate has declined to participate. Marc Dalton said he will take questions about the environment at other all-candidates meetings he plans to attend, such as one on Oct. 9 hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

More information on 100 Debates on the Environment and the full list of participating ridings can be found at 100Debates.ca.

 

Most Read