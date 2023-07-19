Devonshire Court residents evacuated due to fire in Maple Ridge

A senior is helped out of the building. (Neil Corbett/The News)
(Neil Corbett/The News)

Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at Devonshire Court Housing Co-operative, and the building was evacuated.

Top floor units of the three-storey apartment building appear to have been badly damaged, and there is a huge response by firefighters and Ridge Meadows RCMP at the building near the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and 222nd Street. Dewdney Trunk Road is closed.

Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue responded to the fire report at approximately 3:40 p.m., and there was a huge column of smoke rising from the blaze.

There was significant damage to a suite at the building in a fire in February of 2022

The 47-unit building was damaged by fire back in April 2021, leaving 20 units damaged and 14 uninhabitable.

• Details to follow as information becomes available.

