Discovery of metal wires in pools causes indefinite closure of Maple Ridge aquatic facility

The Maple Ridge aquatic facility has been closed until further notice after the discovery of metal wires in the water.

Wires were discovered last week in one of the pools and was examined by the maintenance team who suspected the wires might be residue from cables connected to the decommissioned overhead speaker system.

Maintenance drained and thoroughly cleaned the pool, including performing magnetic sweeps, to remove any remaining particles.

However, on Monday, staff discovered more metal wires in the lane pool, leisure pool and hot tub.

The decision was then made to close all pools until the source of the debris was confirmed and remedied

“I recognize that this has a significant impact to those who use the pool for therapy, swimming lessons, our swim clubs and causal users who are looking to escape this hot weather,” said PRC general manager Stephane Labonne.

“The safety of our staff and customers is the highest priority which means that the facility must unfortunately stay closed until we have a definitive answer on the source of the metal contamination, necessary repairs are made and the pools are clear of debris. This is the highest priority for our facilities team,” said Labonne.

In February 2020, the indoor aquatics facility reopened after a two-year closure for renovations.

This was done in a phased approach consistent with the changing public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current issue, noted the City, is unrelated to the work done during the renovation.

Updates on the situation will be posted at facebook.com/yourmapleridge and also to mapleridge.ca/1452.

Customers who are impacted by missed lessons or paid-for programming will be reimbursed.

Sessions that are impacted by the closure will also be rescheduled.

