Closures will be in effect between Kanaka Way and Cottonwood Drive. (Google maps/Special to The News)

Do you know which routes in Maple Ridge are closed?

Road work prompting several partial and full closures around the city

Maple Ridge has some major road work scheduled this summer with several partial to full road closures underway. One such upcoming road closure will be on 232 St.

The city will be completing road maintenance work on 232 St. between Kanaka Way and Cottonwood Drive start Aug. 23 to 27, prompting the city to implement partial road closure.

This will mean there will be single lane, alternative traffic between 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of the other ongoing closures in the city are:

  • Partial road closure on Brown Ave. from 223 St. to Plaza St.: ACE Excavating is installing catch basins and leads to tie in to the main on Brown Avenue from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20. Single lane alternative traffic is in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Partial road closure on Plaza St. from Dewdney Trunk Rd. and Brown Ave.: ACE Excavating is installing catch basins on Plaza Street from Aug. 16 to 20. Single lane, alternating traffic will be in effect between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Road closure on 112 Ave. from 240 St. to 241A St.: Frazer Excavating will have single lane alternating traffic in place from July 19 to Sept. 3 for the construction of the retaining wall. Single lane alternating traffic began on July 19 during work hours.
  • Partial road closure on 232 St. from Dewdney Trunk Rd. to 112B Ave.: The city is working to complete a multi-use path and on improvements for a Capital Project on 232 Street since May 3 until Sept. 30. during which time single lane, alternative traffic would be allowed in the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Full road closure on 112 Ave. between 246 St. and Lockwood St.: Gemco Construction is working on installing sanitary infrastructure on 112 Avenue for the North East Albion development since Aug. 16, 2021 until Jan. 9, 2022.

During the partial and full road closures, the city is urging residents to follow all traffic signs and flaggers in and around the work zone.

