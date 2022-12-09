Driver flees from police during Counter Attack campaign in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP handed out 18 tickets during a Counter Attack campaign in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Black Press files)

A motorist decided to flee from officers during a Counter Attack blitz Saturday evening in Maple Ridge.

Police pulled over 1,071 vehicles and issued 18 violation tickets at roadblocks set up at several locations across the city during the Dec. 3 campaign.

“The goal was to remove impaired drivers from our roads and show some appreciation to the designated drivers for their efforts with McDonald’s coffee coupons,” explained Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

The motorist who attempted to evade police would eventually be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle during the program that Ridge Meadows RCMP dubbed Project Domino.

Other driving infractions caught during the initiative included impaired operation of a motor vehicle; unlicensed prohibited driver; no insurance; failing to display an N; an unsafe U-turn; and excessive speeding.

Police handed out penalties like 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions – where the vehicle is impounded and the driver is immediately prohibited from driving, and 90-day immediate roadside prohibition refusals – when the person, additionally, refuses to provide a breathalyzer sample to police.

It was not clear how many of the 18 tickets were for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. When asked, Klaussner explained that the stats are to give an overview to the public of the type of results that initiatives like the Counter Attack campaign has.

READ MORE: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Stories from the B.C. CounterAttack campaign

ALSO: Police handing out ‘positive’ tickets outside Maple Ridge elementary schools

“The violation tickets issued have a financial penalty depending on the offence that was issued,” said Klaussner, adding that vehicles were towed during the initiative if they were being operated by an impaired driver and that police would not be discussing the details of ongoing criminal investigations.

“For a majority of the drivers out there this was a gentle reminder that police in Maple Ridge continue to prioritize impaired driving through the holiday season,” said Cpl. Eric Obermayer with the Road Safety Target Team, who led a group of volunteers in support of the campaign along with the Crime Prevention Team.

“For some drivers, this was more of a harsh reminder of the consequences that can occur when you decide to drive while impaired,” he noted.

Kate Woochuk, local ICBC road safety coordinator, said there is no excuse to drink and drive.

“If your celebrations involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home – arrange a designated driver, call a taxi, take transit, or use Operation Red Nose. Help keep B.C. roads safe for everyone this holiday season.”

In a separate incident the Ridge Meadows RCMP clocked a vehicle at 131 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone along Lougheed Highway recently. According to an online post, a traffic stop was initiated and the driver was given a breathalyzer test that they failed twice. The vehicle was towed and will be impounded for 30 days. And not only is the driver prohibited from driving for 90 days, police said they also received a ticket for excessive speeding.

maple ridgePitt Meadows