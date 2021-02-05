VIDEO: Driver plucked from waterfilled ditch in rural Maple Ridge

A motorist had to be extricated from a vehicle after it rolled over and down an embankment in Albion

A landing zone is set up at Samuel Robertson Technical secondary early Friday evening, after firefighters rappelled down and rescued a trapped motorist after a crash in rural Maple Ridge.

Emergency crews have pulled the lone driver out of a vehicle that went down what was described as a “steep embankment” into a water filled ditch in Albion Friday late afternoon.

The roll over accident occurred near 112th Avenue and 246th Street just before 6 p.m.

RCMP have since blocked off 112th Avenue in both directions of the crash.

The patient was rushed by ground ambulance to the school site, where an air ambulance touched down.

• Stay tuned for more, as it comes available

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashmaple ridge