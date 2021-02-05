VIDEO: Driver plucked from waterfilled ditch in rural Maple Ridge

A landing zone is set up at Samuel Robertson Technical secondary early Friday evening, after firefighters rappelled down and rescued a trapped motorist after a crash in rural Maple Ridge.
Emergency crews have pulled the lone driver out of a vehicle that went down what was described as a “steep embankment” into a water filled ditch in Albion Friday late afternoon.
The roll over accident occurred near 112th Avenue and 246th Street just before 6 p.m.
RCMP have since blocked off 112th Avenue in both directions of the crash.
The patient was rushed by ground ambulance to the school site, where an air ambulance touched down.
• Stay tuned for more, as it comes available
.
Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.