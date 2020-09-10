Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run

A Surrey man faces two years in jail after striking and killing a pedestrian, then fleeing the scene

Tassis Vix, 32, died after being struck on Lougheed Highway on April 12, 2018. (The News files)

A Surrey driver has pleaded guilty and will serve two years in jail for the hit-and-run death of a Maple Ridge veterinarian assistant back in 2018, the community’s top cop sharing news of this week’s court proceedings.

Michael Howard Thomas was in provincial court on Wednesday, Sept. 9, where he was sentenced to two years less a day in prison, plus given three years probation, and prohibited from driving for five years – upon his release – all this after accepting responsibility for the fatal pedestrian crash.

Tassis Vix, a 32-year-old mother of a 10-year-old girl, was walking in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway just before 10 p.m. on April 12, 2018, explained Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Const. Julie Klaussner.

She was struck and killed nears Carshill Street – not far from her home.

RELATED: Mother identified as pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

The driver fled the scene, but more than a year later, police arrested and charged Thomas with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

“Investigators worked tirelessly in a 14-month-long investigation culminating in Surrey resident Mr. Micheal Howard Thomas being charged on July 19, 2019,” Klaussner said.

RELATED: Man charged in 2018 hit-and-run in Maple Ridge

Near the time of her death, she was remembered by several as a kind and nice person, and a huge animal lover.

“This incident touched and emotionally impacted the first responders and the community as a whole causing an overwhelming response from the public,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland.

“For this reason we feel it pertinent to share with the community the results of these court proceedings. Nothing is going to bring Tassis back, her mother has lost a daughter, her brother has lost a sister, and her daughter will grow up without a mother,” Hyland said.

“Our heartfelt wishes are for some closure for this family and the inexplicable loss.”

.

______________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

AccidentsCops and CourtsPoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands in damages

Just Posted

Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run

A Surrey man faces two years in jail after striking and killing a pedestrian, then fleeing the scene

Nervous and excited headed back to school in Maple Ridge

Eric Langton students and parents talk about the first day

Two men face 35 charges for Lower Mainland armed-robbery spree

Pair struck businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Surrey

LETTER: Is Maple Ridge’s approach to homeless and drug problems really helping?

One letter writer fears efforts to aid people in need are actually only enabling them further

TRAFFIC: Flipped gravel truck closes section of 100 Avenue in Maple Ridge

No injuries have been reported

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Former Mission principal claims he was ‘researching’ Creep Catchers, after being filmed in child-luring sting

Teacher Regulation Branch finds Jason Alan Obert’s explanation ‘not plausible’

Most Read