Drugs, pancakes, and purple chairs in Maple Ridge for International Overdose Awareness Day

To recognize the importance of International Overdose Awareness Day, which falls on Aug. 31 of each year, a variety of activities and displays were set up throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

One of the biggest events was located at the Neighbourhood House, 11739 223rd St., where the Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society (MRSOS) hosted a memorial brunch.

Visitors gathered for a meal of pancakes and other items, with the opportunity to sit amongst like-minded people and share stories with one another.

Debbie Picco, who is a volunteer for MRSOS and Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows, said that this brunch was the first big event that MRSOS has sponsored.

“This event shows people with addictions that there are other people out there that care about them,” said Picco.

“There are also a lot of people in public services here, and this gives them the chance to meet people who are in need. And hopefully, it gives a good feeling to those who really need it.”

In addition to the brunch, MRSOS also set up a gathering at Memorial Peace Park at 6:30 pm, as well as several displays of purple chairs in front of support housing buildings throughout the community.

MRSOS, in collaboration with the Drug User Liberaton Front, also handed out doses of safe, tested drugs in the community. Their act of civil disobedience was a statement about the need for a safe supply.

Tracy Scott, who is a member of MRSOS, explained that having this access to thoroughly tested drugs is crucial for the community, and that this is something that the government needs to take action on immediately.

“Everything we get is double tested and has absolutely no fentanyl in it,” said Scott. “There wasn’t a single overdose from the stuff we handed out last year.”

“All of this is to prove a point to the government, which is that ‘we can do it, so why can’t you?’ The government is clearly stalling, and if we can hand out safe drugs in small doses, then they can do it on a large scale.”

MRSOS initiatives to help addicts continue year-round as they keep up their fight for drug decriminalization.

“Every Monday there is an MRSOS meeting at 3 p.m. where all kinds of people can talk,” said Picco.

“You don’t even need to have any direct experience with drugs. We have members who have never touched them a day in their life and just like to listen to others share their stories. And afterward, we also provide everyone with a meal.”