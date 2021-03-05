Tommy Picco lost his life to an overdose in October, 2020. (Special to The News)

Tommy Picco lost his life to an overdose in October, 2020. (Special to The News)

Grieving Maple Ridge mother calls for decriminalization of drugs for Black Balloon Day

Five people died in Maple Ridge this January of suspected illicit drug toxicity overdose

Tommy Picco was known for three L’s by his family: his love, laughter and loyalty.

But, by the time he died of a drug toxicity overdose at age of 36, Tommy had been struggling with pain and addiction for a very long time.

His mother Debbie Picco remembers her son as a funny, empathetic and loyal person.

His greatest value, she said, was his loyalty, a quality he prized in other people. She said he was always caring for other people and as a child, she added, he was simply hilarious.

Some of the mementos her family has held onto from his short life are tapes of his laughter.

“He just laughed so hard,” said Debbie, thinking of her son.

However, when Tommy was 21, he was helping a friend with some work and popped a disc in his back. And after three back surgeries, the pain just never went away, said Debbie.

He was prescribed OxyContin: which would be the beginning of a life of addiction.

“He was using some cannabis to help relieve some of the pain. Then, as far as we know, he went into harder and harder drugs,” said his mother, who is telling her story in the days approaching Black Balloon Day to bring awareness to the drug toxicity problem across the province.

RELATED: Mother calls for legal drugs after son’s death in Maple Ridge

On Tuesday, Mar. 2, the BC Coroners Service reported there were 165 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths across the province in January of this year, the largest number of lives lost due to illicit drugs in the first month of a calendar year.

Last year in January there were 81 deaths across the province, making this a 104 per cent increase in fatalities.

Five of the suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths were in Maple Ridge, which is equal to the number of fatal overdoses in the city for the entire year of 2012.

In addition, the report stated one in five of the suspected deaths in January in B.C., or 18 per cent, noted extreme levels of fentanyl concentrations, the largest number recorded to date, and also noting there were 14 deaths involving carfentanil, a more lethal analogue of fentanyl, and an increase in the detection rate of benzodiazepines from 15 per cent in July to 49 per cent in January.

Tommy overdosed at a known drug house in Maple Ridge. An ambulance was called. Paramedics worked on him for 25 minutes before sending him to hospital – but it was too late. He never woke up, said his mom.

His drug toxicity report concluded he had a mixture of fentanyl, heroine, and several other drugs in his system.

Debbie will be putting a black balloon outside her home on Saturday, Mar. 6 to mark Black Balloon Day, a day families and loved ones in countries all over the world remember and celebrate the lives lost to overdose.

Black Balloon Day was started in the United States by Diane and Lauren Hurley in remembrance of Greg Tremblay, a father of four, and a member of their family who died of an overdose when he was only 38 on Mar. 6, 2015.

RELATED: Lives lost too soon to fentanyl

Debbie is also in touch with Moms Stop The Harm, a Canadian network of families who either lost loved ones to a drug overdose, or whose loved ones are active users or in recovery. The group wants a new approach to drugs based on harm reduction, where people who misuse drugs are treated with dignity, respect, compassion and support.

A method that Debbie would like to see in practice locally.

Debbie would like to see safe injection sites established in Maple Ridge and an extension of the heroine replacement therapy that is taking place in Vancouver, where users can go to a clinic and receive heroine that is given to them from a safe supply that they can take in a safe area.

“And they have the wrap-around services to go with it,” said Debbie, who would also like to see drugs decriminalized.

And, most importantly, Debbie would like drug addiction to be treated like a mental health issue.

Tommy, she said, was feeling depressed and it was difficult for him to get help.

“This isn’t a choice people are making to be on drugs,” said Debbie.

“We really need to treat these people – as hard as it is sometimes – with respect and recognize it is a mental health issue that needs to be treated as such, just like any other health issue.”

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Tommy Picco lost his life to an overdose in October, 2020. (Special to The News)

Tommy Picco lost his life to an overdose in October, 2020. (Special to The News)

Previous story
COVID denier fined $2,300 for hosting gathering in her home: Burnaby RCMP
Next story
B.C. recorded $505-million liability for cleanup of contaminated sites

Just Posted

Gabriel Fitzpatrick and Shae Laing both received the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Dean’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Masonry. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge students receive top honours in masonry

Received Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Dean’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Masonry

Tommy Picco lost his life to an overdose in October, 2020. (Special to The News)
Grieving Maple Ridge mother calls for decriminalization of drugs for Black Balloon Day

Five people died in Maple Ridge this January of suspected illicit drug toxicity overdose

Tyson Phare has moved from the Ridge Meadows Flames to Junior A hockey in Ontario.
Two Flames players moving up to Junior A hockey

Maple Ridge boys Duff and Phare leaving hometown Junior B squad

Flight Sergeant Samantha Laverton of 583 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Maple Ridge will be performing in The Commonwealth Day Cadet Band Concert. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cadet to perform in concert celebrating Commonwealth

Flight Sergeant Samantha Laverton will be performing with cadets from the U.K and Australia

The hall as it appears today. (Special to The News)
Heritage Japanese Meeting Hall starts new life as a child care centre

Now used as a church, site will be developed for six houses

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man found guilty in murder of his wife in 2018

Rizig Bona’s next court date is today

Hope’s station house, moved from its original location along the railroad to 111 Old Hope Princeton Way. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Citizens file B.C. Ombudsperson complaint against Hope Council in Station House fracas

Demolition contract has been awarded, completed by April 30

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

‘Extending this second dose provides very high real-world protection to more people, sooner’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled Feb. 26 that the estate of deceased Sooke man and Hells Angels prospect Michael Widner is to be divided between his wife and his secret spouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Estate of dead B.C. Hells Angels prospect to be divided between wife, secret spouse

Michael Widner’s 2017 death left a number of unanswered questions

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of its Janssen subsidiary’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Johnson & Johnson via AP
Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

It is the 4th vaccine approved in Canada and the 1st that requires just a single dose

The centre and left lanes just west of the Brunette Exit were blocked westbound on the Trans Canada Highway the morning of Friday, March, 5, 2021. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Coquitlam cleared

Earlier the centre and left lanes were blocked in the area

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Canada’s hockey dad had battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues

Most Read