Emergency crews were called to Royal Crescent near Lougheed Highway on Thursday evening for a report of a stabbing. (Google Maps)

Evening stabbing second on Thursday in Maple Ridge

A man was treated for minor injuries after a stabbing at Royal Crescent and Lougheed Highway

A man sustained minor injuries after a stabbing Thursday evening in Maple Ridge.

A man was stabbed by another man at around 6:40 p.m. close to Royal Crescent and Lougheed Highway, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Daniel Rettenbacher.

It’s still an ongoing file, he added.

No was was taken into custody.

“We’re not worried about the public [safety],” he said.

The two people involved in the incident knew each other.

“It looks like [he] got treated and they weren’t kept at the hospital,” he said.

This was the second stabbing on Thursday in the community after an injured man showed up at a firehall in the early afternoon.

“They’re both still being investigated,” Rettenbacher said.

