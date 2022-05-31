Expect traffic slowdown on Maple Ridge commuter route

Lane closures Tuesday morning at 232nd Street and Abernethy Way

There will be partial lane closures at Abernethy Way and 232nd Street on Tuesday morning.

Morning commuters should expect delays at a busy Maple Ridge intersection on Tuesday morning, May 31.

There will be a partial road closure at the intersection of Abernethy Way and 232 Street, as the city will be completing traffic signal maintenance.

The electro-mechanical department will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon. Various lanes will be affected throughout the day, said a press release from city hall.

Drivers are asked to follow all traffic signs and flaggers as directed around crews in the work zone.

