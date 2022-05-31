Expect traffic slowdown on Maple Ridge commuter route

Morning commuters should expect delays at a busy Maple Ridge intersection on Tuesday morning, May 31.
There will be a partial road closure at the intersection of Abernethy Way and 232 Street, as the city will be completing traffic signal maintenance.
The electro-mechanical department will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon. Various lanes will be affected throughout the day, said a press release from city hall.
Drivers are asked to follow all traffic signs and flaggers as directed around crews in the work zone.
