Family of Maple Ridge man killed by cop appeals to Attorney General for help

Kyaw Din was a Burmese immigrant who suffered from mental illness. (Special to The News)

The Din family want B.C. Attorney General David Eby to forward their case to Crown

The family of a Maple Ridge man shot and killed by a police officer is asking for help from B.C.’s Attorney General in the hope of having their case forwarded to Crown counsel.

Yin Yin Din and Min Aung, siblings of Kyaw Naing Din, who was killed by a member of the Ridge Meadows RCMP in 2019, contend the Independent Investigation Office, IIO, based their decision not to forward the case on “lies and the incorrect, inconsistent and contrived statements of the four Ridge Meadow RCMP police officers and the two paramedics,” who were on scene the day Din was killed.

The siblings held a press conference Monday, April 12, hosted by Listen Chen with Red Braid Alliance, where they pointed out what they consider “lies” in the statements made by the police officers, while asking Attorney General David Eby to help them in their efforts, “to get justice for Kyaw.”

“Mr. Ronald MacDonald’s analysis of the incident throughout the IIO’s public report is totally not true at all,” read a letter dated March 7, 2021, and addressed to MacDonald, chief civilian director of the IIO, to IIO investigator Allan Turner, and to the rest of the investigative team looking into Kyaw’s death.

Din, a 54-year-old Burmese immigrant, was shot on Aug. 11, 2019, in his Maple Ridge home, after his family called 9-1-1 for assistance. His sister maintained they often called for help to transfer him to hospital when he needed to get back on his medications for his mental health. He had been diagnosed at 35 with schizophrenia, said the family.

After reviewing all the evidence, the IIO released a 23-page report on Sept. 24, 2020, stating Din, who was 54 at the time of his death, had been violent towards police officers during the incident and that the officers were justified in the use of force. The IIO did not recommend criminal charges against the officer that pulled the trigger.

On April 8, 2021, MacDonald again denied the family’s request to reconsider his decision.

The Din family is asking Eby to step in and forward the file to the Crown because, “there is enough evidence that the police officer committed a wrong-doing and there are two different versions of events,” said Yin Yin during the press conference.

A letter was sent to Eby by the family in February in which they also pointed out the difference between what they say they witnessed on the day of the shooting and what police assert happened.

“The case needs to be passed to the Crown so that all witnesses can all testify in front of the judge or jury so the truth will come out,” she said.

Yin Yin said the BC Coroners Service is currently reviewing her brother’s file and the family is waiting to hear when an inquest is going to take place.

But, she said, her family is discouraged that the IIO has denied their request twice the opportunity to have their case heard in front of a judge and/or jury.

“We won’t give up,” promised Yin Yin on Monday, who would like to see first-degree murder charges brought against the officer who killed her brother.

“We will not rest until we get Kyaw’s file sent to the Crown and we get justice for his brutal, horrendous murder,” she said.

“Every day we miss him too much.”

