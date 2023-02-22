VIDEO: Firefighters called to Dairy Queen in Maple Ridge

Witnesses say one person was sent to hospital with burns

Firefighters on the scene at Dairy Queen in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/Special to The News)

Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire at the Dairy Queen at 20492 Lougheed Highway on Wednesday afternoon, and witnesses say one man was taken to hospital with burns.

The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Employees at a nearby service station spotted the fire, and ran over to help – one with a fire extinguisher to put it out.

One employee said a homeless person had plugged a space heater into an outside socket, apparently trying to keep warm on a cold day.The fire started in a bush outside the building, and then spread inside.

“The bushes caught fire, and he didn’t realize – he was till sleeping,” said Ripu Saini, owner of the High Five Chicken next door. “The fire travelled up the tree and into the restaurant.”

Harsh Bawa, an employee at Dairy Queen who assisted, said the victim’s pants were on fire, but he didn’t seem to realize the gravity of the situation.

The man tried to retrieve his belongings from the fire, because he had $40 in a pocket. The service station employee tried to hold him back. He still received burns, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Another person attacked the fire with a fire extinguisher.

About 15 firefighters responded, and crews were using a chainsaw to cut into building to get at the fire. The fire was on the east side of the building.

More details as they become available.

