Fireworks in the sky caps off great Pitt Meadows Day

(THE NEWS/files) Fireworks finish Pitt Meadows Day at about 10 p.m. in Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

Get ready for some fireworks on Pitt Meadows Day.

Each year, a formidable fireworks display has concluded the city’s annual festival.

The event takes place at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park at dusk, or about 10 p.m.

Pitt Meadows Day volunteer Linda Beek said the fireworks show lasts about 20 minutes.

“It’s a great event and you can watch the fireworks from everywhere.”

This year, the fireworks are expected to cost about $12,000, a bill which is now picked up by the city.

However, this year, the Macnab Real Estate Team and the Free Agents ball team, donated $15,000 to help cover the cost of the fireworks.

SEE ALSO: Pitt Meadows Day fireworks show gets $15,000 infusion.

To keep things safe, Pitt Meadows firefighters are putting on the show while more than 30 security guards and RCMP will be on site.

It’s also suggested that people walk or carpool in order to minimize traffic. And just a reminder, booze is not permitted.

However, if you live in central Pitt Meadows you can probably watch all the explosions from the comfort of your balcony or back yard.

“We ask that all spectators be kind and respectful towards their fellow spectators and our community neighbours,” Pitt Meadows Day Society requests.

 


