Pitt Meadows city council receives a cheque to fund the Pitt Meadows Day fireworks purchase. (Facebook)

Pitt Meadows Day fireworks show gets $15,000 infusion

Fundraiser by community groups nets over $22,000

Pitt Meadows council was presented a cheque for $15,000 to help pay for the Pitt Meadows Day fireworks display.

The Macnab Real Estate Team and the Free Agents ball team attended the May 14th council meeting with an oversize novelty cheque to help cover the cost of the fireworks.

The group held a dance fundraiser, and raised more than $22,000 for the cause. They are keeping some of the funds as “seed money” toward future fundraisers.

Mayor Bill Dingwall thanked the groups, as well as the Pitt Meadows businesses which donated prizes and funds for the fundraiser.

“Clearly, volunteerism is alive and well in the City of Pitt Meadows,” said Dingwall.

Last year, the budget for the fireworks display rose from $8,000 to $12,000.

 


