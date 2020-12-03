Five people test positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge’s Baillie House

Long-term care facility is one month removed from its last outbreak

An outbreak has been declared at Maple Ridge’s Baillie House long-term care facility on Thursday (Dec. 3).

The outbreak has been announced one month after the last outbreak was declared over.

Four residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release Fraser Health said a rapid response team is on site.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Baillie House long term care in Maple Ridge

The regional health authority said it is working with the facility to support the implementation of enhanced control measures, and trying to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

It has committed to supporting staffing levels to maintain resident care, restricting visitors to the facility, managing staff and resident movements within the home, and enhancing cleaning and infection control measures.

Residents, families and staff are being notified, and the facility will be conducting screening of all staff and residents twice a day.

The 148-bed LTC is owned and operated by Fraser Health, and located on the grounds of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Healthmaple ridge