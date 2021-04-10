Food Truck Festival in Maple Ridge this weekend

Food trucks are back at the Albion Fair Grounds in Maple Ridge this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. customers can attend the drive-through event, brought by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, and pick up their foodie fare without leaving the confines of their vehicle.

As noon approached, there were lines of diners starting to roll in. It was a welcome sight for the rolling restaurants, which operators say have had a rocky road in the COVID-19 pandemic.

George McIntosh of Maple Ridge has his Wings Outdoor Grill truck there on Saturday with a huge variety of sauces.

“Drive through has been a saving grace for food trucks during the pandemic,” said McIntosh.

Raphael Baruh of Slavic Rolls echoed those sentiments, as he wrapped dough on cylinders to create East European desserts.

Out of 11 years in the business, this has been the toughest, he said.

“But it’s tough for everyone,” he said. “I believe by next year we’ll be back to normal life.”

He was glad to see the customers coming into the parking lot to queue up for various treats, but said he would drive from Abbotsford of any amount of public support.

“One is bigger than zero.”

Admission to the festival grounds is free, and there are seven individual lines – one for each truck – with a turn-around lane in place, so people can sample the food from multiple trucks.

There will be a new group of food trucks with different menus on Sunday.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

