Food trucks back in Pitt Meadows parks this summer

Raphael Baruh of Slavic Rolls creates one of his Eastern European desserts at the Maple Ridge food truck festival last year. Food trucks will be rolling up in Pitt Meadows parks again during the summer of 2022. Food truck operators can apply to the city. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Food Truck Pilot Program will be back in Pitt Meadows parks this summer, serving up savoury food and sweet treats.

City council approved the extension of the pilot program to run from June 10 until Sept. 30, 2022 at Harris Road Park and Pitt Meadows Athletic Park. There will be additional opportunities provided for food trucks at special summer events at Spirit Square.

“We are looking forward to providing expanded opportunities for food trucks this summer and enhancing the outdoor recreational experience and dinning options for our residents and visitors to our parks and events,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing interest in supporting food truck activity, the extension of the pilot will allow council and staff to better measure the benefits and impacts, while considering feedback from residents, vendors and stakeholders.”

Food trucks can apply to operate at Harris Road and Pitt Meadows Athletic Park three days per week (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays), as well as statutory holidays, during park hours – dawn to dusk.

“Taking into consideration insights and feedback from last year’s initial pilot program, several changes have been made for the 2022 season to increase the variety, visibility, and availability of vendors, including an online food truck schedule of vendors and locations,” said CAO Mark Roberts. “This pilot program is an opportunity to test their operation and to evaluate the best way to allow food trucks in the community.”

Food truck operators who are interested in participating in the pilot program can now apply through the city’s business licence application process.

Community members and stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide feedback about the program in the fall. Staff and council will consider that information and decide whether to permit food trucks on a permanent basis and to expand to more locations.

Learn more at pittmeadows.ca/foodtruckpilot.