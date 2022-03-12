Founder of Maple Ridge Hospital Foundation Fund Run passes

One of the great supporters of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, Anne Littlewood, has died after a battle with cancer.

Littlewood passed away on March 5, at the age of 64.

She worked for Fraser Health in administration, and turned her love of running into the successful Fund Run to benefit the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

It started in 2004, after she and a colleague who shared a passion for fitness started a beginner’s running group. Soon they launched their own local 10k run, as a fundraiser for the foundation.

“It was a couple hospital staff who just loved to run,” said Laura Butler, foundation executive director, adding that it was simply a way for them to “support the foundation and enjoy a Sunday morning run.”

Butler enjoyed working with Littlewood. They met in 2005 when Butler joined the foundation. At that time, Littlewood would organize the event, and didn’t have time to run in it. But as the organization got rolling, she was able to join in the run, and she was always a favourite to win her class.

“She was British, she was feisty, and she was really energetic,” said Butler, who said she didn’t know anybody more fit or active than the marathoner. “She was happiest being active.”

The Fund Run has grown into an event that is enjoyed by some 300 runners, and has been raising between $30,000 and $40,000 in recent years. Between its start in 2004 and 2019 when it was a live event, it had raised approximately $450,000, before going virtual for two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19th annual run will be back live this year, starting at Fairview Elementary on June 5.

“It’s a lot of fun, because it has stuck to its roots from that first run,” said Butler. “This year we’ll be doing something special to celebrate Anne, and everything she has done for this community.”

“She has left us with this wonderful legacy.”