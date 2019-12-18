Four arrests in Maple Ridge overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP made four arrests on unrelated, outstanding warrants overnight Tuesday.

At about 8 p.m., police arrested a 44-year-old Maple Ridge man in the 11700-block of Burnett Street, known for having an outstanding warrant.

Just more than two hours later, they saw a man running down the street near Dewdney Trunk Road and Fraser Street. Police stopped the man and found that the 38-year-old, of no fixed address, had two outstanding warrants, one with the Ridge Meadows detachment and the other with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Then at about midnight, an officer on patrol spotted a 43-year-old man near 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway and recognized him as having an outstanding warrant out of Coquitlam.

An hour and a half later, police saw a man riding a bicycle without a helmet near 222nd Street and 122nd Avenue and learned that he also had three outstanding warrants, two out of Maple Ridge and one out of North Vancouver.

Police say the 35-year-old man is from Langley and also was arrested for obstruction.

Insp. Allison Good said in the release that, as a newer inspector to the detachment, “I am impressed by our officer’s abilities to regularly recognize offenders within our community and make these arrests.”

The four suspects appeared in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday.

“You just never know what a shift is going to bring,” Const. Julie Klaussner said in the release. “What may seem like a regular day at the office, has resulted in these four arrests and it’s important for the public to know what occurs throughout the night and into the wee hours of the morning.”



