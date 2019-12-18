The four suspects appeared in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday.

Four arrests in Maple Ridge overnight

Unrelated cases involved outstanding warrants

Ridge Meadows RCMP made four arrests on unrelated, outstanding warrants overnight Tuesday.

At about 8 p.m., police arrested a 44-year-old Maple Ridge man in the 11700-block of Burnett Street, known for having an outstanding warrant.

Just more than two hours later, they saw a man running down the street near Dewdney Trunk Road and Fraser Street. Police stopped the man and found that the 38-year-old, of no fixed address, had two outstanding warrants, one with the Ridge Meadows detachment and the other with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Read more: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows launch review of RCMP service

Then at about midnight, an officer on patrol spotted a 43-year-old man near 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway and recognized him as having an outstanding warrant out of Coquitlam.

An hour and a half later, police saw a man riding a bicycle without a helmet near 222nd Street and 122nd Avenue and learned that he also had three outstanding warrants, two out of Maple Ridge and one out of North Vancouver.

Police say the 35-year-old man is from Langley and also was arrested for obstruction.

Insp. Allison Good said in the release that, as a newer inspector to the detachment, “I am impressed by our officer’s abilities to regularly recognize offenders within our community and make these arrests.”

The four suspects appeared in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday.

“You just never know what a shift is going to bring,” Const. Julie Klaussner said in the release. “What may seem like a regular day at the office, has resulted in these four arrests and it’s important for the public to know what occurs throughout the night and into the wee hours of the morning.”


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online
Next story
Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Just Posted

Provincial police raid Hammond pot store

Several officers reported at compassion society on Maple Crescent

Pitt Meadows veteran honoured for wartime service

Flynn receives France’s highest military honour

Maple Ridge Bingoplex has new owners

Downtown building sells for $6.6 million

Pitt Meadows is second when it comes to longest walk-in wait times in B.C.

Maple Ridge also one of 10 worst wait times in province

Christmas bulb-like tree finds home in Maple Ridge

Jill Constable’s family enjoys Charlie Brown Christmas trees

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

VIDEO: What the flush? Abbotsford toilet generating online buzz

Abbotsford restaurant Spice Kitchen has attracted the attention online of toilet aficionados

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Most Read