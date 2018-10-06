Fund for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

Mission junior B team has moment of silence for Noah Trulsen

  • Oct. 6, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Noah Trulsen poses for a photo with his mother Lorraine. (Facebook)

A GoFundMe campaign has started to the family of a young Maple Ridge man who died early Thursday after crashing headfirst into the boards during a men’s recreational hockey game.

The Noah Trulsen Hockey Memorial Fund seeks to raise $10,000.

“Sadly, October 4th, 2018, we lost a wonderful person. Noah Lane Trulsen was playing the game he loved, and sadly lost his life,” reads the campaign page.

He was 22.

“At this time, it looks as though Noah tripped and hit the boards and unfortunately succumbed to those injuries. Noah’s family is now left to pick up the pieces, and we want to help.

“We work alongside Noah’s father Rick, and know his family well. They are givers, the first to help anyone they can. The first to volunteer, the first to lend a hand.

“We are raising money for funeral and memorial expenses, and have a plan to help someone in Noah’s name when things calm down, and the family has a chance to grieve.”

As of Saturday morning, $3,734 had been raised.

Noah Trulsen played his younger years with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association and was a scholarship recipient in his Grade 12 season, 2012-13, and had recently completed the fourth year of a post-secondary electrical training program.

His brother Matthew is a goaltender with the Mission City Outlaws of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, while his parents, Rick and Lorraine, are long-time minor hockey volunteers.

Both attended the Outlaws game Friday against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack. While the Outlaws lost 3-1, Matthew Trulsen made 41 saves and was named the game’s first star.

The Outlaw players knelt in the crease before the game in a moment of silence to remember Noah, while Matthew wore his brother’s Ridge Rustlers jersey during warmup.

“Words cannot express the gratitude that Rick, Matthew, Nick and I have for everyone who attended Matthew’s game tonight, either in person or in spirit,” Lorraine wrote in a Facebook post.

“Matthew wanted to play for his brother, and he did him proud. We want to thank our Outlaws family for everything they have done for us. We also want to thank the North Van Wolf Pack team and coaches for showing so much class and support for a fellow player, remaining on the ice and embracing Matthew. These waters are difficult to navigate, but we know we will make it through with all the love and support we are receiving. Noah, you may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.”

 

The Outlaw players knelt in the crease before the game in a moment of silence to remember Noah.

