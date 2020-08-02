Golden Ears provincial park was closed to traffic Sunday morning Aug. 2, 2020 due to what RCMP called a ‘medical incident’ (Maple Ridge News file)

Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge closed due to ‘medical incident’

Expect delays, RCMP say

Golden Ears provincial park in Maple Ridge has been closed due to what RCMP are calling a ‘medical incident.”

Fern Crescent, one km north of the provincial gate is closed in both north and south bound lanes and no vehicles are being allowed in the area and will be turned around.

More details as they become available.

READ ALSO: Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

READ ALSO: Golden Ears Provincial Park reopens to public

Record numbers have been heading to Golden Ears since it was reopened.


