The Hammond Cedar Mill, owned by Interfor, will close this fall once existing inventory is shipped. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Hammond Cedar workers can access retraining funds

Maple Ridge mill workers to be laid off by end of October

Maple Ridge’s Hammond Cedar employees will be included in recently announced provincial funding for displaced forestry workers.

Victoria pledged $69 million to fund a new series of measures aimed at supporting B.C. forest workers impacted by mill closures and shift reductions in several B.C. communities.The Interior forest industry has been reducing production in an effort to adjust to the end of the mountain pine beetle harvest and the devastating 2017 and 2018 fire seasons.

International Forest Products Interfor announced it would be closing the Hammond mill earlier this month, displacing approximately 200 workers, with 130 being union members.

United Steelworkers Local 2009 president Al Bieksa said the union has lobbied to have the Maple Ridge employees able to access a $12 million fund for workers to access skills training, and for employer and community grants for training.

The union is still conducting a needs assessment for the Hammond workers, and Bieksa said the union will go back to government for funding for other needs such as early retirement bridging.

The union is in the process of negotiating a closure agreement with Interfor, and he expected it to be completed by the end of the week.

“They (the talks) have been tough, but Interfor has been fair in the negotiations,” he said.

Some of the issues have been extending benefits and preferential hiring for the Hammond workers.

Interfor has some opportunities at other locations.

Bieksa is optimistic the displaced employees will be able to find work, and has heard from other unions with employment opportunities in the forest sector, road construction and the movie industry.

He said there will be a staff employment action centre at the union office in Langley to help the members find work. Some already have new jobs.

“We hope that by the end of this year the majority of these people will have taken a job opportunity,” he said, with the exceptions being those who want to retrain or retire.

He said none of the Hammond workers have been laid off, but by Oct. 25 or 26 the company estimates the wood at the site will have been milled and shipped.

The workers will continue on the company payroll until Nov. 26. They will then receive 10 days of severance pay for every year of work at the mill.

While he is confident the company and union will ensure financial stability for the Hammond workers and their families, Bieksa said the workers are unhappy. They believe the mill is a viable operation, and is only being closed because of the value of the site as real estate, he said.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

Just Posted

Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

Small group pickets outside city hall

Maple Ridge has new top administrator

Council names new CAO on Thursday

Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’ in Fraser Valley

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge Ale Trail combines craft beer and the outdoors

The community launch takes place September 21 at the Haney Farmers Market

Maple Ridge man, 61, awarded high honours in Victoria

Jonathan Smyth was awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Student arrested at South Delta Secondary for alleged assault

The alleged assault occurred between two SDSS students on Wednesday, Sept. 18

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Drones will be used to investigate motor vehicle collisions, crime scene analysis and more

Most Read