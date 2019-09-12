Haney Rotary hosting gala at Swaneset to fundraise for school lunches

The Rotary is putting on a Motown Ladies Night Gala on Sept. 25

The Rotary Club of Haney will be hosting its annual Ladies Night Gala fundraiser to help support schools and other local organizations.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25 the club will be putting on a Motown Party to raise funds for their school bag lunch program which supports 175 elementary school kids in 13 schools with daily lunches.

Money raised will also go to helping other organizations in the community including, School District 42 student bursaries, North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association and Ridge Meadows Community Living programs.

The event will be held at the Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club at 16651 Rannie Rd. in Pitt Meadows. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Event organizer Deddy Gesse calls the gala “one of the marquee events in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area,” which will feature a Motown performance from Hitsville USA.

“If you are a fan of Motown or if you were around and lucky enough to have lived through this time then you definitely do not want to miss this show,” said Gesse.

Tickets for the event are $125 and include a champagne reception, a gourmet dinner, live entertainment and a silent auction – where guests will have an opportunities to bid on an array of items including handbags, weekend gateways, and jewellery.

“During dinner you can listen to Checo Tohomaso, who once toured as a backup musician with Marvin Gaye and fronted a disco band whose fan base included a teenage Barack Obama,” said Gesse.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event visit rotaryladiesnight.com



