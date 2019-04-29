Have your say about temporary homes on Burnett

Temporary supportive housing is planned for 11749 Burnett St., followed by seniors’ housing, once a permanent location for supportive housing is found.

After an April 15 YouTube Q & A session on the controversial temporary supportive housing on Burnett Street, BC Housing is putting into play its second step of consultation on the project.

That doesn’t involve an open house or public meetings, but consists of small, group discussions, with no more than 25 people, scheduled between May 11 and May 25. The locations of those meetings are being kept secret.

BC Housing has followed the same format for its projects in Richmond, Langley, Nanaimo and Kelowna, said spokesperson Laura Matthews.

“We intentionally kept each information session small, because from our past experience, these settings allow for a more personal and engaging conversation, where participants feel more comfortable providing their questions and feedback, whereas much larger group settings can be intimidating for many,” Matthews said.

Each session is 90 minutes and will include a brief presentation from BC Housing, Fraser Health and Coast Mental Health. Most of the time will be for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.

Wesley Mann, with Burnett Street Neighbours which opposes the project, has signed up for one of the meetings but said BC Housing is doing the minimum to fulfill its consulation requirements. And he still doesn’t know the location for the meeting.

“This is not consultation. This is information. People want to be heard. They want to have an impact and it’s not happening,” Mann said.

He said the format will reduce the numbers of people who can give input compared to the numbers who turned out at last year’s open houses, when a supportive housing and shelter to be run by the Salvation Army was also proposed for the same location on Burnett Street, only to be defeated at first reading by the previous city council.

Even last spring’s open houses were just a means of BC Housing presenting its case, he added. He said BC Housing would need to have more of the small, group meetings in order to reach the same numbers who showed up last year.

Mann though said he plans on joining the citizens’ advisory committee for the supportive housing complex that will address issues raised by the neighbourhood.

“This is my community I live in it and I don’t intend to stop being part of it just because of this, right? We’ll carry on with whatever it is we get and try to be part of the solution.”

Only people who have registered in advance can attend the meetings. Dates for the meetings are Saturday, May 11, Monday, May 13, Tuesday, May 14, Friday, May 17, Tuesday, May 21, Thursday, May 23, Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. Times are available on the BC Housing website.

To participate in that however, advance registration is required by e-mailing: communityrelations@bchousing.org. People are also asked to confirm second and third choice of dates, after which BC Housing will confirm dates and location.

B.C. Housing is building 51 units of temporary supportive housing at 11749 Burnett St. for the residents of Anita Place Tent City and other homeless people, without seeking Maple Ridge city council approval and with most of Maple Ridge council opposed to the project. In October 2018, B.C. Housing opened 53 units of temporary supportive housing in the 22500-block Royal Crescent. Both are run by Coast Mental Health.

Site preparation work is underway on Burnett Street and Horizon North has begun in-factory construction of the modular homes, said the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter