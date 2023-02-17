Golden Ears Provincial Park is currently closed. (The News files)

Hazardous road conditions closes Golden Ears Provincial Park

An abundance of snow fell in the park overnight

Golden Ears Provincial Park is closed due to hazardous road conditions.

Alouette Park Management informed the public online Friday, Feb. 17.

“Day-use and camping is CLOSED due to hazardous road conditions,” read an online post by the management company.

Park manager James Hall noted Golden Ears Park received a large accumulation of snow overnight.

“We have closed the road due to public safety,” he said.

The closure, he said, would be temporary until public travel on the roadway is safe again.

He is optimistic, though, the road won’t be closed for long.

“The snow is melting quickly and I expect to reopen the park in the next hour or so,” he said adding that Rolley Lake Provincial Park remains unaffected as the park has only received an abundance of rain.

READ MORE: Reservation system open for camping at Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Golden Ears Provincial Park fully closed due to black bear

Both parks are currently operating on winter hours from 7-7 p.m. daily.

Winter camping is available at both parks.

For more information go to alouetteparks.ca.

