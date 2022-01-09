Head of farmers’ market in Maple Ridge hoping to improve look and feel

Executive director applying for funding through the new BC Farmers’ Market Expansion Program

Alex Pope, center, executive director of the Haney Farmers’ Market at an AGM in Feb 2019, with Eileen Dwillies, left, and Sandra Ramsay. (Alex Pope/Special to The News)

Applications are now being accepted for federal and provincial funding for farmers’ markets across the province to accommodate new vendors and maintain operations during emergencies.

“I will be applying,” confirmed Alex Pope, executive director of the Haney Farmers’ Market, who is hoping to be able to refresh some of the market’s infrastructure – things like tents and tables.

The BC Farmers’ Market Expansion Program will provide one-time funding of $475,000 – with up to $15,000 available for each eligible applicant.

The main goal of the program is: to make sure markets throughout the province come back stronger from their pre-pandemic operating levels; set a strong foundation for future growth and long-term success; and support efforts to strengthen B.C.’s food security.

Funding is a one-time, cost-shared, reimbursement-based program delivered through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, in collaboration with the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets.

Farmers’ markets will be able to use the funding for signs and merchandising, storage and transportation, and power and operations costs.

Eligible applicants include non-profit groups, co-operatives, for-profit corporations, local governments and First Nations that operate a farmers’ market that primarily sells B.C. food and beverage products.

A farmers’ market must have been in operation for at least one year, established prior to November 2020, or operated in the summer 2021 season to be eligible.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the Haney Farmers’ Market has managed to get farmer’s products out to customers.

“Which is important for food security,” said Pope.

Pope is now hoping to improve the look and feel of the local market. He has also applied for Buy B.C. funding to be able to wrap the farmer’s market van with graphics to improve the presentation.

Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, said the new program funding will help ensure farmers’ markets can stay open and operate during emergencies so British Columbians can access the foods they count on.

“Through the pandemic and extreme weather events the province has seen over the last year and a half, the importance of local food has never been greater. Markets will be able to grow and welcome more vendors while keeping everyone healthy and safe,” said the minister.

Farmers’ markets give people the opportunity to directly support local farmers – especially given the challenges they have recently had to overcome, like the floods and wildfires this past year, noted Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

“This investment will help B.C. farmers bounce back in the coming years by making sure farmers’ markets can serve our communities in times of need.”

Heather O’Hara, executive director, BC Association of Farmers’ Markets acknowledged the program is a critical investment in the resiliency of local farmers’ markets.

According to the province, funding is provided by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year $3-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada’s agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 28, 2022, at noon (Pacific time), on a first-come, first-served basis or until available funding has been fully committed.

To apply, visit: surveymonkey.com/r/fmexpansion.

