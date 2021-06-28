Heat records smashed across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Alyse Vanderkuip, 4, her mother Jocelyn, and grandfather Ernie Winch, cool off in the Alouette River. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Temperatures have been smashing records across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

On Saturday, June 26, a record 37.8 C was documented by Environment Canada in Pitt Meadows, and on Sunday 40 C was hit. The old record set in 2015 was 33.9 C.

Today, Monday, June 28, is going to be no different.

As of 11 a.m. the temperature was already at 34 C, with The Weather Network predicting temperatures to reach 44 C by the afternoon.

The past record was 32.7 C set in 1995.

In comparison, June 26 last year temperatures in Pitt Meadows only reached a maximum of 22.8 C, on June 27 the high was 18.4 C, and on the 28 a high of 22.3 C.

Monday is expected to be the peak of the heat wave that has hit the Lower Mainland, with temperatures falling closer to normal levels during the rest of the week.

Tuesday, June 29, is expected to reach 30 C, and then from Wednesday to Saturday, the temperature is expected to reach a steady 28 C.

In addition to the heat warning, Environment Canada has also issued an ongoing air quality advisory for the region due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

READ MORE: Extreme Heat closes schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The region is also experiencing increased haziness, likely caused by secondary formation of particulate matter, read the warning, adding that the highest levels of ground-level ozone are generally observed between mid-afternoon and early evening on summer days.

“Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are highest, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. Consider choosing easier outdoor activities, such as walking instead of running, where you don’t have to breathe as hard,” the warning continued.

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

Exposure to these elements is particularly worrisome for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – including bronchitis and emphysema – as well as asthma, and diabetes. Individuals with respiratory infections like COVID-19 should also be careful, along with pregnant women and infants and children, those working outdoors, and older adults.

Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at elevated risk, the warning added.