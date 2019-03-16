Highland Park elementary getting a new playground

Highland Park Elementary in Pitt Meadows will be getting a new accessible playground,with $105,000 in new provincial funding.

Funding for the new playground comes the new Playground Equipment Program announced last May by Premier John Horgan and Minister of Education Rob Fleming. The program provides up to $5 million each year to school districts to purchase new or replacement playgrounds. This year, 20 schools are receiving $90,000 for a standard playground, and 30 schools are receiving $105,000 for a universally-accessible playground.

“All children should have access to playgrounds that are safe and fun,” said Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MLA Lisa Beare. “This funding fulfills our commitment to support parents and students who were previously burdened with fundraising for playgrounds. Time on the playground will help students focus more in the classroom.”

In the past, schools’ Parent Advisory Councils would have to fundraise large sums of money for new and replacement playground equipment, and schools without that capability were left without modern playgrounds.

Beare added that playgrounds are important for children’s development and learning as they encourage outdoor physical activity, help students learn how to share, work together, overcome challenges and be creative.

The playgrounds will be built over the next six months and are expected to be ready for kids to play on in fall 2019.