The water feature at Albion Sports Park will be re-opening soon, along with other spray parks and basketball courts in Maple Ridge that were forced to be shut down a few months ago due to the COVID pandemic. (The News files)

Hoops reopened, spray parks coming soon in Maple Ridge

The city also looks at when it can open Hammond Pool and the leisure centre

Before the end of the month, residents can expect to see kids frolicking in local spray parks, while teen can already be found practising their slam dunks on the community basketball courts.

Word came down Thursday that Maple Ridge has re-installing the basketball hoops throughout the community as part of a phased in parks and facilities reopening plan, said acting director Valoree Richmond.

And while the basketball courts are available for play now, she said, the City is working on the logistics to safely reopen water spray parks before June 30.

RECENT: Sports courts reopen in Pitt Meadows

Plans have to be consistent with the Fraser Health advisory and BC Restart Plan, Richmond explained, noting citizens must still follow the provincially mandated guidelines while using local playgrounds, sports courts, or spray parks:

· Please stay home if you are sick. This is a cornerstone of public health protocols for all activities in B.C.

· Maintain physical distancing from others and wash or sanitize hands before and after play.

· Parents and guardians are asked to supervise their children to avoid overcrowding. Share the facilities to give everyone an opportunity for safe play.

Park patrons are reminded that playgrounds, sports courts and spray parks are NOT disinfected daily, Richmond noted.

Washroom facilities are cleaned daily and are well stocked for hand washing.

Maple Ridge has reopened select other park amenities as well, with new physical distancing rules following the recommendations of the BC Restart Plan.

RELATED: B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

“Staff are currently evaluating safe operating procedures and impacts around reopening facilities like the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre and Hammond Pool. The timeline to reopen Hammond Pool is anticipated for mid-July and is dependent on engineered and operational solutions to adequately address the safety of our customers and staff,” she said.

People can find the most updated information on Maple Ridge’s response to COVID-19 at mapleridge.ca/2408.

