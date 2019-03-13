Housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

B.C.’s housing minister has rejected Maple Ridge’s social housing plan, saying council brought forward a decision that it knew is not workable and won’t help close down Anita Place Tent City.

Maple Ridge’s social housing plan, released Tuesday, calls for the expansion of the temporary modular housing complex on Royal Crescent to accommodate residents of Anita Place Tent City.

It did not identify a location for a permanent supportive housing facility and calls for the city and province to jointly identify a location for one that would follow an abstinence-based model.

But Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson said late Tuesday that the Royal Crescent site can’t be expanded, from its present 56 units, because of physical limitations at the site and that she told that to the city before its decision.

“I was clear with the mayor last week, and again when we spoke today, that inaction was not an option for the community of Maple Ridge, as this situation has been allowed to continue for too long,” Robinson said.

“City staff were told last week that the Royal Crescent site couldn’t accommodate any additional units due to the physical restrictions and slope of the site, and I reinforced that fact this afternoon when speaking with Mayor Morden,” Robinson added.

She said the city hasn’t identified a workable solution so the ministry will move forward with building temporary supportive housing on an expedited basis, “to get the camp closed down and to house the people experiencing homelessness in Maple Ridge.”

She added she also wants to work with the city on other types of housing for seniors and for recovery homes.

“But we cannot ask the people of Maple Ridge to wait any longer for the housing that is needed to enable us to close the camp down and bring its residents inside, into the supportive homes they need,” Robinson said.

• More to follow.

