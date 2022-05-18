Improvements coming to Fraser Valley libraries

Province announces new funding for FVRL, with branches in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The provincial government has announced thousands in new COVID-19 relief and recovery funding for the Fraser Valley Regional Library – that includes the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows public libraries.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library, that has 25 branches across the Fraser Valley and parts of the Lower Mainland, will be receiving $219,882.25.

This money could be going towards expanding digital collections and internet access, upgraded spaces and programming, and improved air circulation in libraries across the district.

“Libraries open our minds and give us barrier-free access to stories from authors all over the world, including right here in British Columbia,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“In addition, they have been essential community resources during the pandemic, providing people access to internet and helping us stay connected, even if virtually. This one-time funding boost will help libraries across the province expand, improve and personalize their facilities and resources,” he added.

The province advised that libraries will be able to use this new funding to enhance services for people and fill gaps created by the pandemic – that could include adapting their physical spaces, delivering computer and virtual technology training, and developing programs that help people build deeper social and community connections.

“Not only are they spaces that bring communities together through vital programs, including literacy and learning opportunities, but they also offer us a little magic through free learning resources, books and audio books, and films and documentaries. This funding will help librarians and patrons alike as it assists with upgrades and updates to facilities and websites to continue giving local people amazing services,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley-East.

A total of $8 million in COVID-19 relief and recovery funding is being distributed between 71 public libraries, six library federations, and three library service partners in B.C.

