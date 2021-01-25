Insp. Mehat officer in charge of Ridge Meadows Detachment

Takes over for Jennifer Hyland, who has gone to new Surrey Police Service

Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat during an interview on OMNI Television. (Special to The News)

Insp. Wendy Mehat will be the acting officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment starting today (Jan. 25).

Mehat will fill in for Supt. Jennifer Hyland, who has left the RCMP for the position of deputy chief constable with the new Surrey Police Service. Hyland has been in charge of Ridge Meadows since 2016.

“In my past policing role as the Inspector in charge of Community Safety, Support and Policing within Surrey Detachment, I formed a strong passion for working closely with community partners to enhance safety for citizens, businesses, vulnerable residents and our community partners,” said Mehat.

“I look forward to continuing to strengthen our community engagement and providing a strong level of support to our communities and policing partners within the cities of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Katzie First Nation.”

READ ALSO: Top cop leaving Ridge Meadows RCMP

Insp. Mehat arrived from the Surrey Detachment late in 2020, where she spent the past several years working in various roles, including frontline policing, professional standards and the community response unit.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Mounties fields all-female leadership team

In her past role, Insp. Mehat oversaw the Surrey RCMP’s police mental health and outreach team, community response units, youth section, emergency operations and planning, diversity/indigenous policing, and the mobile street enforcement unit.

She has also been asked to contribute to federal serious and organized crime, as well as national security investigations.

Mehat’s work was acknowledged with a Community Leader Award, in the Emergency Services Category, by the Surrey Now-Leader, which is part of the Black Press Media group, along with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP