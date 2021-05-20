Katzie artists to be featured on public art in Pitt Meadows

First Nations art showcased in BC Hydro Box Beautification Project

The BC Hydro boxes around Pitt Meadows will feature artwork from the Katzie First Nation.

The city was awarded a Hydro grant for 13 utility boxes to be wrapped with local artwork. The city is on the second phase of its BC Hydro Box Beautification Project, and this spring will see more work from Katzie artists.

In addition, TELUS is sponsoring the wrapping of two utility boxes on Bonson Road.

“Showcasing the talent of our Indigenous artists is a great way to demonstrate a partnership in our traditional territory,” said Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George. “It also provides an important opportunity to tell our story, and educate the public about our history, values, culture, pride, and traditions.”

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the artwork reflects a strong connection between the city and Katzie.

“Pitt Meadows is extremely proud of its Indigenous heritage and we are committed to continuing to develop stronger relationships with the Katzie First Nation and create more opportunities to acknowledge and celebrate their rich culture,” said Dingwall. “Phase two of this project will allow even more utilities boxes throughout the community to be transformed into beautiful works of public art.”

READ ALSO: Personal reflections of Maple Ridge are needed for new public art project

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows apologizes to Katzie artist

Selected artwork will be produced and installed along with the artist’s name on a BC Hydro or TELUS box wrap. Artists whose work is selected will be compensated and recognized, along with their designs, on the city’s website and social media channels. Last summer, the city issued a call for Katzie First Nation artists. Works for consideration were submitted to the city, which were then evaluated and chosen by the selection committee, Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre and Coun. David Kenworthy.

In 2020 there were 30 BC Hydro boxes completed for phase one of this project. Learn more at pittmeadows.ca/hydroboxart.

Most Read