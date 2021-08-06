Last day for input on proposed improvements to Whonnock Lake Park

City of Maple Ridge wants to know how people feel about locations of new facilities at park

This map shows the proposed location of new showers, changerooms and washrooms, and a new permanent caretaker’s residence at Whonnock Lake Park. (The City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Today is the final day to give input on proposed future improvements to Whonnock Lake Park.

The City of Maple Ridge specifically wants to know what residents think of the proposed location for the washrooms, showers, and a new permanent caretaker residence at the park.

This is the final phase of park improvements for Whonnock Lake Park. In 2016 work was completed that included a parking lot expansion, playground replacement and landscape upgrades.

Improvements in this phase will include new change rooms, washrooms, and outdoor showers for beach goers – a need that was identified through previous civic engagement to replace portable toilets and supplement facilities already available at the community centre. Each enclosure is to include benches and towel racks. The new caretaker residence will be replacing a former mobile building that was removed from the park in 2018.

The city is planning to put the new showers to the east of the gazebo, one of the accessible washrooms/change rooms is to be located by the Whonnock Community Centre, while the other just east of the playground. The new caretaker residence is to be located between the two parking lots.

Construction is to be completed in 2022.

To provide input go to mapleridge.ca.

