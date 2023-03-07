LEGO comes to life at Maple Ridge school competition

Elementary and middle-grade students will be competing at the FIRST LEGO League Championship at Meadowridge School on Saturday, March 11. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

B.C. children will be bringing LEGO to life at a Maple Ridge school next weekend as they compete in the BC FIRST LEGO League Championship.

This annual event features students between the ages of nine and 14 from all over the province, as well as the Yukon, going head-to-head in a series of challenges using custom-made LEGO robots.

Danica McGaffney, communications assistant for the host school, explained that this championship will include 31 different teams each battling it out for the chance to advance to the 2023 FIRST Championship in Texas, which takes place in April.

“Team members will be competing with their robots that they have built and coded on the competition tables to try to get their best score,” said McGaffney.

“They also have a judging session where they present an innovation project which tries to solve a current problem facing society with innovative ideas about how to use STEM.”

Three different Maple Ridge teams will be representing the city at the Meadowridge School gym, all of whom earned their spots by winning qualifying events leading up to this competition.

Each of the robots used will either be a LEGO Education SPIKE Prime or LEGO MINDSTORMS robot, which the four to eight-person teams have built and programmed on their own.

McGaffney encouraged the community to come on down to the school on Saturday, March 11, and watch the students compete against one another from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

