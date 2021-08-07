Long dry spell ending with rain in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

There is finally rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (NEWS file photo)

There is finally rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend.

Saturday’s forecast from Environment Canada calls for clouds and a few showers on Saturday, with a high of a seasonably cool 19 C.

Sunday too, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 21 C. The low will drop to 15 C both nights.

Prior to Friday morning’s rain, there had been just one day with measurable precipitation since June 15 at the Pitt Meadows weather station.

READ ALSO: Risk experts say climate change to take big chunk of Canadian economy by 2050

READ ALSO: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday and Tuesday, with highs of 22 C and 24 C, before the sunshine returns Wednesday with a forecast high of 26 C.

The average daily temperature in July was 26.9 C in Pitt Meadows.