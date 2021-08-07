There is finally rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (NEWS file photo)

There is finally rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (NEWS file photo)

Long dry spell ending with rain in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Weekend brings first significant precipitation since June 15

There is finally rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend.

Saturday’s forecast from Environment Canada calls for clouds and a few showers on Saturday, with a high of a seasonably cool 19 C.

Sunday too, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 21 C. The low will drop to 15 C both nights.

Prior to Friday morning’s rain, there had been just one day with measurable precipitation since June 15 at the Pitt Meadows weather station.

READ ALSO: Risk experts say climate change to take big chunk of Canadian economy by 2050

READ ALSO: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday and Tuesday, with highs of 22 C and 24 C, before the sunshine returns Wednesday with a forecast high of 26 C.

The average daily temperature in July was 26.9 C in Pitt Meadows.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Previous story
Sarah Robinson Foundation carries on the work of departed Indigenous women’s advocate

Just Posted

There is finally rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (NEWS file photo)
Long dry spell ending with rain in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Piano On The Street has returned to Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
A street piano takes its place, once again, on the Maple Ridge bandstand

Amelia, in her specialised wheelchair through Sunny Hill’s mobility loan program, was captured dock fishing. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge couple encouraging community participation in 2021 Dream Lottery

Alex Pope accepts a donation from Vancity on behalf of the Haney Farmers Market. (Special to The News)
Credit union donates to Haney Farmers Market