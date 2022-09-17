Longtime Maple Ridge veterinarian running for city council

Dr. Bhupinder Johar, a longtime veterinarian in Maple Ridge, is running for a seat on city council in the Oct. 15 election.

Johar has lived in Maple Ridge for almost 20 years, and has raised three kids here and started his business downtown.

“As a veterinarian, I provide affordable, accessible care to the pets of Maple Ridge residents,” he said. “I provide employment opportunities and contribute to the city’s tax base, and I contribute to the important work done at the SPCA Maple Ridge branch and at Katie’s Place. Animals and their owners are important to me. I’ve built my business and my reputation by delivering quality care, honestly and reliably.”

“These are the same foundational pillars I will bring to my work as your elected municipal councillor: honesty, effectiveness, reliability, and accessibility,” he said. “I will work in the best interests of the people of Maple Ridge and will be available to talk to them throughout my term if elected, not just at election time.”

Johar is an active member of the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society, helping to support organizations including the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society, Ridge Meadows Hospital, the Friends in Need Food Bank and seniors causes.

“For the 20 years I’ve lived in Maple Ridge, I’ve seen the population and volume of housing grow, but without the necessary growth in infrastructure,” he said. “This is despite annual tax increases of about three-to-five percent.”

He said the traffic corridors to high-growth housing developments are inadequate, the city lacks indoor swimming facilities, there is insufficient commercial growth, businesses are closing their doors, and the city is too dependent on residential taxes.

“We need better cooperation between all levels of government in the best interests of Maple Ridge residents,” said Johar.

He also called for better transparency at City Hall, and protection of flood plains and the environment.

“If I am elected, I will work with the people of Maple Ridge to bring another indoor pool to the community, a crossing on Alouette River from 240th, an Abernethy extension, more businesses at Webster’s Corners, enhanced bus service across the Fraser River, more incentives and less red tape for local businesses, and rationale, respectful residential growth that prioritizes our natural habitat.”

“I will work with residents of Maple Ridge who, like me, put Maple Ridge first and want to create the best city possible for our families, neighbours and businesses,” he said.