Lougheed Highway and Harris Road improvements will be unveiled at Pitt Meadows session

Public can submit feedback at Meadow Gardens Golf Club event on Thursday

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is inviting the public to attend an information session in Pitt Meadows about upcoming improvements being planned for Lougheed Highway (Highway 7) and Harris Road.

Originally announced in 2020, these changes have now passed the design concept stage and are ready to be unveiled to the public.

According to Shelby Snow, regional project manager for the ministry, these changes are meant to help improve the commute of individuals living in or near Pitt Meadows.

The upcoming changes include reconfiguring traffic movements for improved safety; intersection enhancements to reduce vehicle wait times; increased road capacity through coordinated traffic signals; and enhancements to transit, cycling, and pedestrian amenities.

The in-person information session will take place at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“The public is invited to learn more about the project through viewing display boards, asking questions to the project team, and filling out a feedback form in-person or online,” said Snow.

Materials for the project will be available online starting March 27, with public input being accepted from March 27 to April 24.

More information is available by visiting gov.bc.ca/highway7harris/.

