MacDonald announces she will run for mayor of Pitt Meadows

Dingwall, who won’t run again, gives councillor his endorsement

Nicole MacDonald has announced her intention to run for mayor of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows city councillor Nicole MacDonald has announced her intention to run for mayor in this year’s civic elections.

MacDonald’s announcement follows Mayor Bill Dingwall’s announcement on May 17 that he will not be seeking a second term as mayor during the October 2022 elections.

READ ALSO: Mayor Dingwall announces he won’t run for Pitt Meadows council again

The first-term councillor told The News she didn’t have political ambitions beyond serving on city council when she ran four years ago.

“I had no political aspirations,” said the notary public. “I put my name forward because of the direction the city was going.”

She has enjoyed the job.

“It’s been great. It’s obviously a lot of work, but we’ve had a really cohesive, respectful council,” she said. “Their hearts are in it, for Pitt Meadows.”

MacDonald said Dingwall and the council have begun numerous good projects she would like to see through – like building a new fire hall, establishing an independent RCMP detachment, securing a railway underpass at Harris Road, a new parks and rec master plan, affordable housing and fighting the proposed CP Rail’s logistic park.

She said Dingwall has been an effective leader.

“He has stepped up and really righted the ship,” she said, adding council will need the coming years to complete the work that has been started.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows council looks at plans for $21.7 million police building

Outgoing Mayor Bill Dingwall said MacDonald gets his endorsement, and uses adjectives including “competent, professional and personable” to describe the mayoral hopeful. With four years on council, now she has the necessary experience to do a great job, he said.

“I’m thrilled that she’s wanting to run for mayor,” said Dingwall, adding he feels the projects started by the current council will be in good hands.

As councillor, MacDonald has served on numerous committees: Police Liaison, Agricultural Advisory, Economic Development Advisory, YPK Airport Board of Directors, 911-EComm Board of Directors and Metro Vancouver Indigenous Relations Committee.

“Moving forward, safety remains the foundation of a livable and healthy community and a strong business economy,” she said. “We must have smart, balanced growth for diverse housing and commercial development as we strive towards 15-minute communities.”

She and husband Garett have two daughters. Prior to becoming a notary, she worked as a police officer with the VPD, and Garett is still working as a police officer.

In the 2018 election, MacDonald was the electorate’s favourite choice with 4,146 votes, which was just ahead of veteran councillor Tracy Miyashita with 4,012.

maple ridgePitt Meadows