Mayor Dingwall announces he won’t run for Pitt Meadows council again

Mayor announced on Tuesday he is retiring after eight years on city council

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall announced at Tuesday night’s council meeting he will not be running for re-election.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement at the end of this term,” he said.

After almost half a decade – 46 years – in public service, he is looking forward to retiring with Erna, his wife of 49 years.

Dingwall was an RCMP officer for almost 36 years, and served four as the officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment from 1998 to 2002. He spent the last nine years of his career at the executive level in B.C. as a chief superintendent. He also served two years with the BC Sheriff service, and eight years at city hall.

“I have enjoyed a lot of opportunities over my career and I entered local government hoping to give back to our community,” he said. “Upon reflection and without hesitation, my current role has been the most rewarding and fulfilling.”

He was first elected to city council in 2014, and led the polls with 2,417 votes.

As a councillor, Dingwall was a frequent critic of former mayor John Becker, and on the opposing side of many votes with Becker’s team of councillors.

In the 2018 election, Dingwall ran for mayor, and soundly defeated Becker 4,308 votes to 1,200.

“Four years ago, a good number of us thought that a course correction was needed that included a different vision, decision making, leadership and style,” he said Tuesday night. “In the end, the community will decide how well this council has functioned, but from my perspective it has been a pleasure working with my colleagues on this council.”

He said they “faced down” COVID-19, and tackled other unforeseen challenges, including CP Rail’s proposed logistics park.

“But more importantly, we sought out a positive working environment and improved community engagement, enhanced fire and police public health and safety, affordable housing and daycare, airport modernization, a parks/rec and cultural master, and now along with Vancouver Fraser Port Authority we are in the design phase for the Harris Road underpass – which has been talked about for 50 years,” he said.

He gave a shout-out to city CAO Mark Roberts and his staff, and said it was an honour working with Maple Ridge, staff at both Metro Vancouver and TransLink, as well MLA Lisa Beare.

“I want to end by wishing the next council all the best and thanking our community for your confidence, trust and support, along with family and friends as we remain Pitt Meadows Proud,” he said, citing a community slogan his council has made popular.

“Thank you for an amazing run.”

The 2022 general local elections will be held in B.C. on Oct. 15.