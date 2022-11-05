Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business excellence awards gala delayed

Chamber of Commerce has re-opened award nominations until end of November

Kristi Maier started as the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Oct. 3. (Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has pushed back the date of the next business excellence awards gala.

Having only taken up the position of executive director back on Oct. 3, Kristi Maier explained that she and the board felt like they needed more time in order to throw the successful gala that the community deserves.

In the past, the business excellence awards have been frequently handed out in February or the beginning of March. However, Maier said that she now plans to host the awards at a yet to be finalized date in late March.

As a result of pushing back the date of the gala, the chamber has also re-opened nominations for the business excellence awards, with a closing date for nominations yet to be announced, although Maier said that they would likely accept nominations until the end of November or beginning of December.

“We’ve already got a good handful of nominations, but I really want to see more,” said Maier. “It’s easy to nominate and only takes a few minutes of questions online.”

Re-opening the nomination period has already had a positive effect, according to Maier.

“I’d say that nominations are picking up,” she said.

More information on the business excellence awards can be found by visiting https://www.ridgemeadowschamber.com/.