New executive director for Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has a new executive director.

Kristi Maier has taken on the role after former executive director Gary Bizzo left after only three months.

“I am honoured to be the new executive director for the Ridge Meadows Chamber,” said Maier in a statement through the chamber.

“While I’ve worked in a senior capacity in the Chamber of Commerce network for many years, I look forward to more directly supporting the business community right here in my own backyard,” she said.

Bizzo was executive director with the chamber from May 2 to early August. He replaced Mark Vosper, who was also in the position for a short period of time – from September 2021 until early April this year. Vosper left the chamber for a position as the regional manager of cruelty investigations with the BC SPCA.

Vosper took over the position after Flori Chaykowski, who was in the position for four years, resigned to become the executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Associaiton in October, 2021.

Maier said she is looking forward to connecting with members and helping in any way that she can.

“Ultimately, a Chamber’s job is to serve as a resource, ally, and voice for our local businesses,” she said.

Maier started in her new role on Oct. 3.

