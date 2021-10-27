Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows groups benefit from gaming grants

Sports and cultural organizations get up to $100,000 from province

The annual Caribbean Festival is one of the Maple Ridge arts groups to receive funds from B.C. gaming grants. (The News files)

The province announced $43 million in Community Gaming Grants on Wednesday morning, and some Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows organizations are being supported.

The grants are given to local organizations for sports, arts and cultural programming. The province is supporting more than 650 not-for-profit arts organizations with approximately $18.2 million in Community Gaming Grants to provide a range of programs and services.

The grants program is also providing more than $24.9 million for more than 700 not-for-profit sport organizations. These groups organize a variety of activities for people, such as swimming, lacrosse, soccer, hockey and Special Olympics.

The list of local recipients includes:

• Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Arts Council $97,000

• Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival Society $11,000

• Maple Ridge Historical Society $31,000

• Polonez Polish Canadian Dance Society $22,000

• Professional Live Arts for Youth Society $25,000

• Pitt Meadows Heritage and Museum Society $4,000

• BC Jr B Tier 1 Lacrosse League Association $50,000

• Golden Ears Athletics Society $9,250

• Haney Seahorse Swim Club $19,000

• Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association $42,300

• Meadow Ridge Football Association $20,000

• Ridge Canoe & Kayak Club $19,500

• Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association $40,000

• Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association $46,000

• Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association $100,000

• Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association $80,000

• Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association $48,500

• Ridge Meadows Soccer Club $97,800

• Ridge Meadows Speed Skating Association $7,500

• Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League $8,000

“Activities that engage people of all ages to play sports, enjoy arts programs and celebrate cultural festivities are at the heart of B.C.’s thriving and resilient communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Community Gaming Grants continue to provide critical funding for these community-based programs that support British Columbians and help them make strong community connections.”

The Community Gaming Grants program requires that all grant funding complies with the provincial health officer’s orders, while continuing to provide flexibility for those organizations whose programs and services have been affected by the pandemic.

