Maple Ridge announces Innovation Challenge finalists

City Hall has announced the finalists in its innovation challenge.

The City of Maple Ridge has announced finalists for its first Innovation Challenge.

In June, the city launched the inaugural challenge, led by its economic development team, to generate and celebrate innovative ideas.

The goal was to shine a spotlight on creative, locally-sourced solutions for our community using the following themes: Economically Sustainable Maple Ridge, and Build Back Better.

An independent panel has evaluated the applications and the city is pleased to announce the finalists:

• Big Feast Bistro

• Verus Valuations

• Howsby.com

• Salvation Army

• Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network

• Fraser North Farmers Market Society

In the coming weeks there will be social media posts on the city’s Facebook page that showcase the ideas submitted by each finalist. You can also visit the dedicated website for the Innovation Challenge to learn more.

The finalists will be invited to appear at the Oct. 5 city council workshop meeting, where the prizes will be presented by Mayor Mike Morden on behalf of council.

maple ridgePitt Meadows